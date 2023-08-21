All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, 19, 2023, officers of the Ferriday Police Department responded to a shooting along Mickey Gilley Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Ferriday, La. While canvassing the area and talking with individuals on scene, officers received information that a person was struck during the shooting and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to authorities, officers visited the 16-year-old victim and learned that the victim was being treated for two gunshot wounds. At the scene, authorities recovered several spent shell casings along with a 9mm handgun that was left abandoned in the area.

An AR15 rifle was recovered along with a .380 caliber pistol at the scene. The weapons were believed to be directly related to the shooting. Ferriday Police went on to arrest a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old juvenile for their alleged involvement in the shooting.

Photo courtesy of the Ferriday Police Department

The suspects were charged with two counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Armed Robbery, Illegal Use of Weapons, and Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile. According to police, the charges could be upgraded to Attempted First-Degree Murder and more arrests are pending.