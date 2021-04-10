1 Oklahoma comes to Ruston to face Lady Techsters |Grambling baseball comes back to take down Southern

MONROE, La, (KTVE/KARD) -- On April 9th at 10:24PM, MPD officers were dispatched to Monroe City Transit on Catalpa St regarding a disturbance. After speaking with a witness who claims he pushed her, police were able to locate the man, 43-year-old Travis Lamond "Jeffrey" Dunkentell at the corner of Hall St. and Desiard St.

Per the police report, when officers attempted to place Dunkentell under arrest, he began resisting and attempted to run away. He was taken to the ground and continued resisting, at which point he was tased, and began complying.