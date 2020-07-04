1 killed, 3 wounded in shooting at Mississippi sports bar

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An official says a man was fatally shot and three others were wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Mississippi. Hinds County Capt. Tyree Jones says the shooting happened at M-Bar Sports Grill in Jackson early Saturday. A news release identified the man killed as 41-year-old Cortez Shelby. A woman and two men were also shot, but their wounds were not considered life-threatening. The sheriff’s office shared images on Twitter of the shooting suspect. The tweet says gunfire broke out after an altercation. The suspect left the bar and was not in custody.
