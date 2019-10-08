$1.6M awarded to NELA communities for improvement projects

10/08/19 — The investments are going to help communities thrive and expand to create new jobs.

The Tallulah sewer system is getting replacements to strengthen the existing structure. It will also replace the headworks currently at the sewer treatment plant. It’s projected to impact over 3,000 families.

The Richardson medical center in Rayville is replacing old electrical wiring and it will create five new jobs. New piping insulation will be installed to improve the heating and cooling system.

The Concordia Parish sewer system is consolidating and will benefit over 1,000 families.

Oak grove is repairing the roof of industrial buildings. 10 new jobs are projected to be created.

The Chatham water booster will demolish old booster pumps and give over 200 families better water and sewer services.

Delta is constructing a waterline that parallels I-20 to support new business development. 30 new jobs will be created.