"Main Street Community" Winnsboro applies for annual restoration grant Video

Winnsboro is one of thirty-four main street communities in the state that has this distinction, and each year they're eligible for grants that allow the city to preserve itself.

In order for a city to receive this distinction, they must be at least 50 years old, located within the historic downtown district and be for commercial use only, with final approval through the local historic district commission as well as the Louisiana main street office. They also need to follow the interiors standards for rehabilitation.

"The grants are a fifty-fifty matching grant, up to ten thousand dollars from a minimum of twenty-five hundred dollars up to ten thousand dollars says Kay LaFrance-Knight, Winnsboro Main Street Manager.

The grants mainly go towards the upkeep downtown beautification. Winnsboro has benefited from these grants over the last few years.

"Everyone does things differently, but it's how the town developed. You maintain your historic integrity because that's sort of the heartbeat of your community, which is downtown" says LaFrance-Knight

If you're in Winnsboro and would like to apply for this grant you can contact Mrs. LaFrance-Knight at (318) 435-3781.

If you would like to learn more about the distinction and would like to apply, you can contact the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development at (225) 342-8162 or email them at mainstreet@crt.la.gov