$120,000 in rims & tires stolen from Louisiana car dealership
SLIDELL, La. -- Police in south Louisiana are trying to find out who stole $120,000 worth of tires and rims from a car dealership.
Slidell Police were called to the Matt Bowers Chevrolet dealership this past Saturday morning (April 27, 2019) after a manager discovered the tires and wheels missing off of 31 vehicles, ranging from Chevy Tahoe’s, Malibu’s, trucks, and smaller SUV’s. In all, 124 tires and wheels were stolen, totaling approximately $120,000.
It happened over the weekend at Matt Bowers Chevrolet in Slidell.
Bowers is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.
More Stories
-
A Bossier City man is behind bars for having inappropriate…
-
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the son of a woman who died in…
-
Hundreds of buildings went through inspection after last week's…