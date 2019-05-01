$120,000 in rims & tires stolen from Louisiana car dealership Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SLIDELL, La. -- Police in south Louisiana are trying to find out who stole $120,000 worth of tires and rims from a car dealership.

Slidell Police were called to the Matt Bowers Chevrolet dealership this past Saturday morning (April 27, 2019) after a manager discovered the tires and wheels missing off of 31 vehicles, ranging from Chevy Tahoe’s, Malibu’s, trucks, and smaller SUV’s. In all, 124 tires and wheels were stolen, totaling approximately $120,000.

Bowers is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.