Local musicians are holding live remote concerts during stay-at-home order





(03/31/20) Does quarantine have you missing live entertainment? The good news is, you will still be able to enjoy live music from the comforts of home. Local musicians quickly came up with ideas to make it through these tough times, while also helping out others.

“Then we started talking about who it really effected and it was those people are, you know, kind of in the trenches making live music happen every weekend here in Monroe and that’s the servers, and those venues” says Heath Work, organizer of Band Together!.

Band Together! is just one of two groups in the ArkLaMiss that will be live streaming concerts. They will be featuring multiple local bands, holding a remote concert this Saturday, April 4th. The money raised will go directly to the venues that host them.

“We’re trying to help out those employees that are facing that uncertainty as to whether or not they’re going to get unemployment” Work said.

This group is aiming to raise nearly $10,000 that will be divided equallly amoung the venues. The concert will likely be streamed out of Brass Monkey, but will remain closed to the public. They will be separating bands into multiple rooms to practice social distancing, with no more than 9 people in a room at any given time. They will also be making sure the equipment is properly cleaned.

The NELA Couch Concert Series is doing the same thing but with a concert almost every night.

“So everyone is actually filming, streaming themselves from their homes, sending it to us, we’re picking up that stream and putting it out” says Joh Madden, Co-Organizer of NELA Couch Concert Series.

Bands will play in the same fashion as if the venues weren’t closed to keep a sense of normalcy. They are also raising money, but for the musicians directly, and they still get paid even if donations do not come through.

“All of the donations we’ve been getting through our fundraiser have basically been used to fill a fund that we can pay a flat rate for our musicians so that they are just playing what would basically be a normal gig for them and we can sustain that” Madden said.

Once bars and venues open back up, the NELA Couch Concert donation page will become a non-profit. They still encourage people to use the service, as this will keep an expanded audience for the bands featured.

