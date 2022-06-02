WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Wednesday, June 1 marked the official day of the 2022 Hurricane Season. Now, local leaders are reminding everyone that now is the time to prepare for this year’s hurricane.

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner, Jim Donelon advises everyone to prepare now and not wait until the last minute.

“Before evacuating, actually now, before a Hurricane is actually heading our way.”

Director of the Morehouse Parish Homeland Security, James Mardis, says having your medicine kit ready is crucial.

“Have extra medicine and make sure that your prescription is filled, and back up generators also if you can afford one. The main thing is to stay informed and have all those extra things on hand in case of an emergency.”

Meanwhile, Donelon also suggests documenting your property before and after any damage.

“Such as a video, or still pictures taken with a cellphone through your house in each room documenting your assets as a stand undamage before the event.”

Other important steps to follow also include:

Develop a disaster plan.

Gather important documents.

Talk to your insurance professional and go over your coverages.

Be sure to access the National Flooding Insurance Program in advance.

Donelon reminds people to purchase their flood policy in advance.

“A flood policy takes 30 days from after the time you purchased it before it goes into effect.”

The 2022 Hurricane Season runs from June 1st through November 30th.