Local hotel offers special rates on rooms to essential workers

RUSTON, LA (04/01/20)– A hotel in Ruston is taking “Southern hospitality” to a whole new level amid towards the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fairfield by Marriott is providing rooms to essential workers who are scared to take “Work home with them” literally.

“We did have to revise our operations quite a bit because in the hospitality industry that’s a lot of hand on and you want everyone to feel at home,” said Claire Givens, Owner of Fairfield by Marriott.

Fairfield by Marriott is offering hotel rooms to first responders, health workers, and essential workers during this trying time. Something as simple as a hotel room could mean the world to someone who is fighting on the front lines against the virus.



“We felt like it was important for us to support and step up and do something for our first responders because they do so much for us so we have special rates,” said Givens.

These special rates for emergency lodging can offer many different things. Workers who need to freshen up before going home, sleeping away from home to protect their families, and even for those who are traveling to the area to help with the pandemic.

“Because we have these safety procedures in place, we want to give everyone a little more peace of mind,” said Givens.

Hotel officials say 50 percent of their current guest are essential workers. In addition to the emergency lodging, other precautions have been put in place to protect not only their guest but also their staff.



“We’re use to doing hospitality the way it’s always been done, but we stepped up and changed the way we are doing things so that we can cater to our guest,” said Givens.

Fairfield by Marriot encourages others to give back to the community emphasizing that everyone has something to offer.