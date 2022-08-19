WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As a shortage of nurses continues St. Francis Medical Center is working with the local university nursing programs to get students involved in the health facilities to increase their recruitment.

Chief Nurse Officer Kayla Johnson is continuing to find solutions to assist with the nurse shortage by working with universities like the University of Louisiana at Monroe and Gramling State University.” We work very closely with all the local universities related to nursing, says Johnson”.

The Director of the Nursing program at the University of Louisiana at Monroe Dr. Wendy B. Bailes says, “facilities provide opportunities for our students to work as nurse techs. That’s just huge because our kids can get into the hospitals and get that experience not just with clinical but also as nurse techs. And I get to work with these nurses is an interview process it starts that day for both the student and the nurse, says Dr. Bailes”.

The Director of the BSN program at Grambling State University Rikki Murff says, “as faculty, we are always looking for ways to help increase the recruitment of nurses in the professional field. What can we do to increase the workforce without comprising the competency that is needed to take care of patients in this ever-changing complex healthcare system we have today, said Dr. Murff”.

It’s common for students that are not from the local areas of their college towns may choose to go back to their hometown to work in the nursing professionals field. “We have students from all over the United States of America and abroad go back to their local communities and work after they have graduated some have decided to stay here locally and work in the hospitals, says Dr. Murff”.