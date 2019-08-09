Local hospital and health centers awarded grants to combat the opioid epidemic

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) has announced that Louisiana will receive nearly $7 Million in grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to combat the opioid epidemic.

The Homer Memorial hospital was awarded a $1 Million grant to implement a set of prevention, treatment, and recovery activities in Homer.

Four health centers in Northeast Louisiana were also awarded $167,000 each to increase access to high-quality mental health and substance abuse disorders services. Those centers are Morehouse Community medical Centers in Bastrop, Primary Health Services Center in Monroe, Richland Parish, and Winn Community Health Center in Winnfield.

“While our action in Congress is reducing opioid deaths nationally, we also must support local action to save more lives from the opioid crisis in Louisiana,” said Dr. Cassidy. “These grants provide support to the ongoing efforts to help those struggling with addiction in our state.”

Senator Cassidy helped write legislation last year to combat the opioid crisis that was signed into law by President Trump.