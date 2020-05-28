Local Home Depot employee arrested for theft

According to an arrest report, a local Home Depot employee has been arrested for theft.

Officials say the employee was arrested after allegedly telling her employer she had been allowing customers to take product from the store without paying.

The arrest report states the employer received a written confession from Stephanie Russell stating she had been allowing customers to take products from Home Depot for weeks without paying and is unsure as to how much product she has given away for free.

Deputies say the employer estimated the products taken are valued around $1,907.27.

Russell was arrested and transported to OCC. Her bond has not been set yet.

