WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) —

The first Wednesday of February is a day where dozens of high school students are making their decision on where they will be spending the next 4 years competing in college athletics.

Wydett Williams Jr says “I want to go to a place I feel comfortable with it is not not too far from home so I feel good.”

Carter Coullard also shared “To me delta state just fell like home I like the people there start the most that’s great family feel I I also like the football player on the coach cooley runs a great direction can’t wait to championship.”

Wossman senior receiver jordan jackson shares what it meant to him making his decision.

“But I just feel very much at home I know they did so minimal support and going through everything I’ve been through so I just feel like it was home” says Jackson.

Now even though today’s national signing day student athletes from all over have the rest of the school year to the side where they playing the pen to the paper will keep you updated on our local players in our area on my arklamiss.com