Local hemp farm seeks qualified employees

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Jason Garsee and Tim Thompson are the owners of Southern Roots Hemp Farm in Monroe.

“We grow, we make finished products, and we distribute, and we put them in retail stores and we have retail stores of our own,” Thompson said.

Hemp is a part of the cannabis family and get easily confused with marijuana. Experts say although they look similar, they have different uses and affects.

“Hemp has a high concentration of CBD and a low concentration of THC per the law,” Thompson said.

They are currently looking for loyal employees to help them take care of their plants.

“Someone who can help us plant, help us harvest and also looking for land owners to work with us to grow hemp on their land, so if anybody has feasible land that they can work with us on growing industrial hemp, then we will be glad to talk to them,” Garsee said.

So not all applicants would be growing their own hemp. Instead some will be helping tend to the plants the owners have already grown.

“They’ll be trimming, they’ll be planting, they’ll be pruning. Watering throughout the process,” Garsee said. “Processing finishing good products, helping us manufacture our products.”

Garsee said there are a few things their future employees must have.

“We are looking for someone with a clean record, shows up on time, and wants to learn,” Garsee said.

Those interested in applying can reach Jason Garsee at 318-379-3200.