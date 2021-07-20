Local health officials talk about rising cases of COVID-19 within community

(KTVE/KARD) “We’re seeing a surge all over” says Dr. Jackie White, Regional Medical Director of Region 8.

Covid cases are not only on the rise across the nation, but right here in the ArkLaMiss. This now includes the more contagious delta variant, which so far hasn’t been officially confirmed in the in the ArkLaMiss, but has been in Louisiana.

Local health expects say, it won’t be long before cases of the variant start popping up locally.

“But we know it’s out there. It’s taken several weeks for the sequencing to come back, and we know it’s in our state, and we know it’s here just by the numbers and the increased rate of transmission, we know that we have it” White says.

This is due to the 2 to 3 week lag time in the testing of the new variant.

Local hospitals like Oschner LSU Health in Monroe are reporting a noticeable increase in cases. They say patients are younger and are experiencing more significant symptom. The same is occurring at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe.

“Of late, we’ve had an uptick of five fold.” Dr. Mark Boersma, Chief Medical Officer at Glenwood Regional Medical Center

They say they’re seeing it among a certain group of people.

“The one common denominator of everyone that we’re admitting to the hospital is that they’re not vaccinated” Boersma said.

Health officials say the best way to fight this wave is to get vaccinated, want residents to know that they are ready for this next spike

“We have plenty of capacity. our staff is well trained; we can convert rooms quickly to negative pressure rooms. and so, we’re ready” Boersma said.