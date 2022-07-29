MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – What would life be like if you won the Mega Millions Jackpot? The Mega Millions Jackpot is now up to $1.28 Billion making it the second largest Mega Millions Jackpot in history.

KTVE spoke with Michael J. Fulco, a local financial advisor with over 30 years of experience, who says not to make any fast decisions and focus on your long-term goals.

“The first thing I would do is take that ticket, and I would take a million pictures of it. And I would put it in a lot of different places, and make sure you don’t lose it. Then, try not to tell everybody because the second you let the news out, there are going to be a lot of people at your front door with their hands out, and you won’t be able to concentrate on what you really need to do.”

But most importantly, Fulco says, is to get a team of financial experts.

“Get an investment advisor. Get a tax attorney. And you are going to talk to the people who are going to pay you. And then, you probably are going to make some decisions on how you want to be paid, whether you want to be paid in lump sum or in an annuity payout.”

KTVE asked locals how they would manage the $1.28 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot.

“Wow, man, I can’t imagine. But, personally, I would take care of my family, my mom especially, my brothers and sisters. And after that, I’ll just get ghost and move out of the country,” said Frankie Powell, a resident.

“I would definitely put myself through school, I’m kinda supporting myself. probably invest in the rest and definitely help my sister out with her infant that she just had, my niece,” said Kylie, another resident.

“I will go to college first, and then definitely check out some concerts and finish my college career,” said Savannah, another local.

Fulco advises being private after winning the lottery.

“Try to calm down. Try not to tell anybody until you get all your documents in a row.”