BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Local elected officials from Northeast Louisiana were at the State Capitol on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, to present their ideas in front of those in Baton Rouge with one of those ideas being the Kansas lane connector.

This is something Monroe mayor Friday Ellis says Governor John Bel Edwards has done everything in his power to make sure it happens.

“Everything is good. He made a commitment to see this through. We did as well so we’re just tracking along with it and so far so good. Hopefully this Spring we’ll start phase one of this from 165 to Finks Hideaway. Phase two will start in the Fall or early of next year. And then finally we’ll finish this up in year two and a half, three, and hopefully a three and a half, four-year timeline, we will be driving on it,” said Ellis in an interview.

West Monroe Mayor Staci Albritton Mitchell mentioned her agenda for the trip, “For projects that are within the city limits of West Monroe, you know mid-city drainage is my number one priority project. And that is to correct the drainage problems that we see along with Trenton and on Cypress and kind of our older section of town. There is not only business but it is residential there. And of course, you know flash flooding is what gets the city of West Monroe.”

One of the other topics discussed heavily on Tuesday was the passenger transit train that could run from Atlanta to Dallas that would cut right through northeast Louisiana.