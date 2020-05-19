Local doctor going viral for making song about Coronavirus

MER ROUGE, La. (5/19/2020) — Coronavirus has taken over the world as we know it, creating a life stranger than fiction. As healthcare professionals work tirelessly to care for patients, a local doctor is giving us something to smile about.

Dr. Allen Spires has a family practice in Mer Rouge, and when he’s not serving us on the front lines, he’s…well..singing!

He says he made up the song while riding on his tractor. In fact, he came up with it in about 15 minutes. Then, he got his wife Lori to record it and shared it on social media. The video has gotten thousands of “likes” and shares.

“He said this is the only way—this is not a happy time–but this is kind of like, I can get my feelings out about the song,” said Lori Spires about her husband.

Dr. Spires has had a life-long love affair with music. He says it’s been an outlet for him during this tragic time.

“We diagnose several people a week for the last two months. Some have gotten critical, one has deceased, and many contacts being tested that are asymptomatic,” said Dr. Allen Spires.

Every patient that comes to Dr. Spires’ office will get their temperatures checked. Plus, they’re doing Covid-19 tests right in their parking lot.

Besides using his talents to comfort the community, Dr. Spires and his team are working hard to make sure our community is taken care of.

“Everyone is scared about this virus, and if we can make anything more relaxed and a little more fun then it’s worth it,” said Dr. Spires.

Along with his practice in Mer Rouge, Dr. Spires also works at Sterlington Rehab Center in Bastrop.