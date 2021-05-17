Local disabled veteran’s non-profit donates $1,000 to Homeless Veteran Food Drive

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) The pandemic has changed many aspects of our lives, including the ways that we give back to our community. this was the case for Charlie Barr, who is also a veteran.

“Been a member since 06” says Charlie Barr, Adjutant for Disabled American Veterans Chapter 8 in West Monroe.

Before the pandemic struck. Barr gave back to fellow veterans by taking them to the places they needed to go.

“Normally, use our funds to transport veterans from West Monroe to Shreveport hospital” Barr said.

He also says this service is starting to pick back up. but the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 8 decided to instead use the money meant for these trips in another way. The chapter is donating one thousand dollars for the cause.

Bags of food are set to soon be on display at your local Mac’s Fresh Market for the annual homeless veterans food drive, and now some of them will contain a 25 dollar gift card; adding a little extra help for their next meal from the D.A.V.

“What we can do is give some money so they can buy something along with the bag that’s non-perishable. A lot of veterans don’t know about us, and this was an opportunity to let the public and the veterans know we’re available to help them if they need it” Barr said.

Barr mentions this donation was made possible thanks to other donations made to their disabled veterans non profit. If you would like to donate to Barr’s association, donations can be taken to:

PO Box 252 (1700 No 7th)

West Monroe, LA

71291