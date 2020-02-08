Local Delta Sigma Theta to hold 31st Annual Mardi Gras and Scholarship Gala

MONROE, La—— The ladies of the Monroe Metropolitan Alumae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. are set to host their 31st Annual Mardi Gras and Scholarship Gala on Saturday, February 15th.

The event will take place at the Mardi Gras Gala will take place from 8 pm -12 am at the West Monroe Convention Center. This year their theme is Rouge Soirée Mardi Gras Gala.

General admission tickets for the event can be purchased at $40. To purchase your ticket you can email the chapter mmacdst@gmail.com

The purpose of their event is to provide more scholarships to deserving students within the Ouachita, Morehouse and Richland Parishes.