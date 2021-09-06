Local community mourns the loss of beloved coach and teacher

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Tragedy has struck at a high school in Livingston Parish.

A beloved local coach has died and the community is in mourning.

Guy McDonald died on September 3.

According to The Advocate, McDonald died “after a battle with COVID-19.”

McDonald coached baseball, girls basketball, and track for over 20 years at Doyle High School and Doyle Junior High School.

A post on the Doyle Lady Tigers Facebook page shows how much Coach McDonald will be missed:

We have lost one of our own, Coach Guy McDonald. Coach Guy was a huge part of our program. Without him there will forever be a piece missing from the heart of our community. In his last year coaching at Doyle, he lead his Lady Tigers to a 2014 State Runner-Up! Please keep his family along with our community in your prayers as we grieve a person so special. Coach Guy will forever be a Tiger! We will miss you! #Onceatigeralwaysatiger

McDonald had a distinguished career at the school in Livingston.

The Livingston Parish News is providing a list of some of McDonald’s accomplishments:

Head baseball coach at Doyle High School between 1990 until 2006.

At the same time, McDonald was the head coach of the girls basketball team at Doyle Junior High and served as an assistant coach for the boys’ basketball program for two seasons.

Finished one season with a record of 24-0 at Doyle Junior High.

Led the Lady Tigers to back-to-back quarterfinal appearances in 2012 and 2013 and a state championship game in 2014

Named parish “Coach of the Year” for girls’ basketball in his final year

“I just wanted to slow down a little and try to be just a teacher,” McDonald said after announcing his retirement. “It takes a lot of your time to be a coach, and now I want to have that quality time with my family.”