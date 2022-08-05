MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A local community garden in Monroe aims to help locals grow their own food, and it is now available to anyone who wants to swing by and cut some fresh produce.

“Anybody can come out here. It’s free. You don’t have to pay anything. You can just come out here and get yourself some fresh vegetables and whatever, you know,” said Tee Fox, a resident.

Darian Belton, founder of Taynylei Plant-ery says his mission is to inspire people to grow their own food while they save money.

“It’s a lot more healthy. Unfortunately, a lot of the pesticides they use nowadays are harder to wash off, so when you garden your own organic produce, you don’t have to worry about the extra chemicals added.”

The community garden is available to anyone. You can find it on Sherrouse St. Some residents have already adopted a portion of it to grow their food.

“We have the Booker T Senior Village, the Kingsway Apartments, the Roy Neal Shelling. Sr. Elementary School and we are bringing everyone together. We are going to partner with the seniors and educate the students,” explained Belton.

The community garden is self-funded and provides all the tools needed for gardening. Jasmine Marshall is a representative for Taynylei Plant-ery , and she says all you have to do is show up and cut your favorite vegetables.

“A lot of people are not familiar with growing lettuce, green cabbages. Those things are easy to grow in 30-45 days. You also get vitamin D from the sun when you are getting active. You bring the community together. There is so much that comes from it beyond just growing your food. It’s like the whole experience.”

“That is right. It’s like your own little fresh market. You just come here and get what you need,” added Fox.

The Taynylei Plant-ery community garden is currently accepting donations and they can be reached at

(318) 232-8788. A Volunteer Day will be hosted on August 10 at 6 p.m.