Local church prays over kids and their backpacks as they hit the school halls this week

MONROE, LA (08/11/19)– All different colors, shapes, and designs of backpacks were brought to church this morning. First United Methodist Church of Monroe believes it’s important to bless students and their backpacks right before school starts.



“We wanted to bless them, so as they go forward, they know that their church stands for them, is supporting them, and praying with them and for them,” said Shawn Hornsby, Missions and Outreach Pastor at First United Methodist Church.



When students go to grab their backpacks in the morning, they will be reminded of the blessing that was placed over them before they hit the halls of their school.



“It’s an opportunity to remind them that their faith is not just something that happens on Sunday. We want them to carry their faith and share it with other friends and colleagues at school,” said Hornsby.

Once reminded, they will lead to impacting the people they come in contact with.



“To see the influence at school and their friends have on them, it’s great to know that as a father, as a pastor, I also get a chance to have my children to have an influence on their friends,” said Hornsby.



About 35 kids were prayed over today, but it didn’t stop there. Anyone that works in education was also recognized and encouraged.



“The teachers, the buss drivers, we have a couple of nurses, you know just the folks that are in the schools, that sometimes we don’t even think about that are there,” said Hornsby.