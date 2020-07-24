Local businesses host educational toy drive for kids in need of learning tools during pandemic

(7/24/20)– This “Back to school supply drive” looks a little different as it has a COVID-19 twist.

Two local businesses, Potential 2 Kinetic and Inhealth Studio, are helping families in the community with their educational “Toy drive”.

“Due to school closures back in March and the uncertainty of how schools will look in the future, this is a small but significant way we can help children maintain their learning abilities and even sustain the skills they have now,” said Asja Jordan, Founder P2K.

These toys include anything that may be brain-stimulating like, flashcards, books, and educational games. The purpose of this toy drive is to help parents who may be facing financial difficulties or those who plan to home school kids this year. Jordan hopes to give young learners creative ways to learn.

“I think a lot of our lives feel a little bit on pause. You have to look around and see where you can take action and where you can make a difference,” said Jordan.

This 11-year-old boy is already taking action. He wants to make sure every kid in the community has the supplies to be the best version of themselves.

“I get privileged with some school supplies and enough things to learn. Well if other kids aren’t given that, then how are they going to learn, write things down, and how will they study to go on and do great things,” said Bishop Nolan, donated to Toy Drive.

Bishop encourages others to do the same.

“It makes me feel good about my self. I am giving back privileges I got while other kids might not be able to go out and get school supplies,” said Nolan.

The distribution of these toys will be august 7th from 11:30 – 3:30. Parents can just show up and stay in their car and educational toys will be brought out to them. In addition, all toys will be sanitized before being handed out.