Local Businesses React to Indoor Mask Mandate

As the fourth surge of covid-19 hits the state of Louisiana… Governor John Bel Edwards has reinstated the indoor mask policy for all those ages five and older.

This mandate is set to expire on September 1 but if numbers do not improve in that time, the mandate could be here for much longer.

Some businesses here in West Monroe are annoyed that with this latest surge and but doesn’t think masks are the only way to stop the spread.

“It feels like we are going backwards but we got to do what we have to do to keep each other healthy so we will practice social distancing and just do the best we can.” David Owen, the owner of Honey Hole Tackle Shop said.

But others, like Shannon Haley, the general manager of Brass Monkey in Monroe, won’t be taking any chances with the latest mandate.

“We need to know that you have a mask on you. If you don’t have one, we can provide one. But if it’s mandated than we have to do what we have to do to make sure our business stays safe.” Haley said.

And at the end of the day, she feels lucky that the state did not take steeper measures that could severely hurt her business.

“I’m just thankful that the mask mandate is all that we got handed. After the spike of this new strain that’s going on it could have been so much worse. We still have our live entertainment, our karaoke and the same amount of people that are allowed to be in here. So if it means wearing a mask then so be it.” Haley said.