Local Business owner host event to raises money for the Desiard Street Shelter

MONROE, LA (09/28/19)–A local business owner is trying to help the homeless get off the streets one kick at a time. Alexis Mcknight of Alexis Cherrell LLC, along with six local organizations, hosted a charity kickball game.



This was all done to help raise money for the Desiard Street Shelter. Mcknight says as the winter months approach, those who are homeless will struggle, so she wanted to help the shelter provide for those in need.



“We get a lot of people sleeping in the area and on the side of the buildings and they had to up the patrol in the area, so we are just trying to keep them down and run all the traffic to the Desiard Street Shelter,” said Alexis Mcknight, Alexis Cherrell LLC.



This kickball event raised 1,664 dollars and Mcknight says she isn’t stopping here…Come December she has plans to host a toy drive.