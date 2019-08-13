Local business owner brings nutrition to West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (08/13/19)– The state’s Department of Health, ranks Louisiana ranks among the ten worst states for both adult and childhood obesity.



Although obesity is a national problem, one business owner is determined to help the rates go down.

“We are helping people with healthy smoothies and energy teas, it’s like fast food for healthy people, so each shake is a meal replacement and the teas burn 100 calories a cup and give you crazy energy with no crash,” Dvonte McFarland, Owner of Level 10 Nutrition, said.



Level 10 Nutrition is a health club in West Monroe offering protein shakes and healthful teas, located at 1300 N. 7TH St. The store just recently opened in late July.