BROUSSARD, La (KLFY) — Parish Brewing announced on their Instagram that they’re releasing a Raising Cane’s lemonade-inspired IPA beer.

It will be available in person and online starting Wednesday, July 28. Shipping and distribution to markets begins later this week and next week.

The IPA runs $17 for a 4-pack of 16oz cans and there’s a limit of 2 cases per person.

