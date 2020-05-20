Local bars still closed in phase one feel financial impact, uncertainty for phase two

MONROE, LA (05/20/20) Many businesses in Louisiana are slowly returning to a sense of normality as the stay at home order is being systematically lifted; some continue to sit in the dark of financial recovery.

The stay at home order forced many businesses to close their doors temporarily. While phase one has allowed some bars with food licenses to reopen, staying closed since March 23rd has taken it’s toll physically and financially for others.

“The feeling is just empty I mean, you know, you want to work but you can’t work” Salvadore Santo Petitto Sr., Owner of Sal’s Saloon said.

Bars like Sal’s Saloon have had to continue to pay the bills with closed doors. Petitto also owns a strawberry farm, which has provided little relief due to decreased demand and poor weather.

“It’s been very difficult to pay your bills, you have no revenue coming in. You’ve got rent to pay, you’ve got electric bills, you’ve got gas bills” Petitto said.

While phase two offers potential for revenue, it would come at a difficult time.



“Coming into the summer people are traveling and out of town, school’s out and it’s just a slow time of the year” Petitto said.

With uncertainty as to how the busiest time of year will shape up.

“It may not be a football season this year, may not be a baseball season. So, you know, you don’t have people coming up watching any games on the T.V.” Petitto said.

“We’re just non-essential, we’re sitting on our hands waiting on approval to get back open” said Dustin Underwood, Co-Owner of Live Oaks Bar & Ballroom, Owner of Villains Comics.

The same goes for Live Oaks Bar and Ballroom. Phase two wouldn’t offer much financial relief if they opened their doors around the first week of June.

“It wouldn’t be worth it for us, you know, it’s 45-50 people in a 200 cap room, 300 cap room, so it’s just, we would have to wait until we’d get at least 50 percent capacity before we open up” Underwood Said.

With uncertainty as to when they’ll be back up and running completely.

“We’ll be the last to open, social gathering it could be two months, it could be 2021 before we’re able to go 100 percent capacity” Underwood said.

Underwood says the community can help support his bar businesses indirectly through his other business.

“Come to the comic shop and support here, keep us, keep us buying groceries and paying our bills” Underwood said.

Phase three would allow bars to reopen at full capacity, but there is no word yet on when it will be implemented. Regardless of when both locations reopen, they will make sure the necessary precautions in place to keep patrons safe.