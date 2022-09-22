MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 22nd, the Monroe Police Department received a call regarding a fake active shooter situation at Neville High School.

Sergeant Michael Fendall with the Monroe Police Department says every school in Monroe was put on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

“Officers were immediately on the scene. We also have a school resource officer on the scene anyway, he was already working. Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to lock down all the schools in the entire city, and the police department went from school to school to make sure those schools were safe as well…”

As police checked the campus for any potential threat, officials say they later determined the call was a hoax.

“We already had an officer who was immediately on the scene. We have a school officer who is actually assigned here at Neville High School,” said Fendall. “He immediately responded once the call came out to where that area was possible where it could’ve occurred.”

Following the response, Monroe mayor Friday Ellis released a statement commending the Monroe Police Department on its efforts.

“What we saw today was countless hours of training put into practice. Our officers responded immediately and were inside that school within a minute.”

“We have nothing further. There is no immediate threat to the city whatsoever or the students,” explained Fendall.

At this time, the call is under investigation. Fake calls about active shooters have also been reported across the state.