Local adoption shelters and PetSmart come together to help you with your adoption

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – If you’re looking to adopt a pet, local shelters have come together to help you with your adoption

The Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter, River City Animal Shelter and Dancing Cat, have joined forces to have a place for kittens to be adopted. PetSmart opened its doors to “Clear The Shelters, ” and allow families to give them a home.

Over thirty kittens are waiting to be adopted. The facility accepts cash only since it will go back to the adoption facility.

CEO of PetSmart, Katie Martin says the facility will be providing easy and fast adoptions procedures

“It just makes me happy because I’m an animal person so I kind of want all the animals to just have the best home possible so, whenever someone adopts a cat I always kind of make sure that’s the right fit for them they’re gonna actually take care of them just in case something happens.” Says Martin.