Livingston detectives looking for missing teen

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WVLA) – (7/4/19) Livingston Parish Sheriff’s detectives are looking for a teen missing since Monday.

On Facebook, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office posted 15-year-old Santana Jordan was last seen around Monday and thought to be headed to Baton Rouge at that time.

Jordan is 5’ 2”, 106 lbs with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing jeans, a pink hoodie and gray high top Jordan tennis shoes.

No foul play suspected at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 x1.

