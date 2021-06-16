Live theatre makes a comeback in the Arklamiss

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Live theatre is finally back after the pandemic put the show on hold for almost two years.

Some theatres had to downsize on cast members and their audience, while others made the hard decision of closing their doors completely.

“Now that those mandates have been removed and we can open up our theatre, we are very excited to prepare it for the public and get back to normal,” Bob Chambless, President of Strauss Theatre, said.

South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado starts their show ‘Steel Magnolias’ this weekend. It goes on from June 17th to the 27th. Tickets are still available in person at the SAAC box office or by calling 870-862-5474.

The Dixie Theatre in Ruston will be showing Seussical Jr., a sung-through musical comedy, from to June 24th to the 27th. You can call the box office if you have any questions: (318) 595-0872.

Strauss Theatre in Monroe will be performing ‘Disaster!’ starting Sept. 16th through the 25th. For tickets you can visit here.

“Live theatre is the heartbeat of any community and Strauss Theatre has been in this community for 90 years,” Chambless said.