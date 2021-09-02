WATCH: Gov. Edwards to hold media briefing after assessing damages in 3 south Louisiana parishes

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference today at 5:15 p.m. after assessing hurricane Ida impacts in St. Bernard, Plaquemines and Tangipahoa parishes. This press conference will be streamed live, here at myarklamiss.com. The briefing will also be streamed on our Facebook Page.

We apologize for some of the places where the video is missing. Our media partners down south were having trouble keeping the video online. We will have the full video uploaded as soon as we can get a clean version.