LIVE at 4:40: Gov. Edwards to hold media briefing about Louisiana’s Response to Hurricane Ida

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUMA, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing in Houma at the Terrebonne Airport at 4:40 p.m. about Louisiana’s response to Hurricane Ida. The briefing will take place after a Unified Command Group meeting. The governor is expected to assess damages from the hurricane in Chauvin and Bourg, Louisiana.

This press conference is one of many since the category 4 hurricane made landfall more than two weeks ago; still leaving thousands without power across south Louisiana. Watch as the governor provides a live update to Louisiana’s response to Ida. We will also steam this briefing live on our Facebook Page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories