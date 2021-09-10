LIVE at 4:40: Gov. Edwards to hold media briefing about Louisiana’s Response to Hurricane Ida

HOUMA, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing in Houma at the Terrebonne Airport at 4:40 p.m. about Louisiana’s response to Hurricane Ida. The briefing will take place after a Unified Command Group meeting. The governor is expected to assess damages from the hurricane in Chauvin and Bourg, Louisiana.

This press conference is one of many since the category 4 hurricane made landfall more than two weeks ago; still leaving thousands without power across south Louisiana. Watch as the governor provides a live update to Louisiana’s response to Ida. We will also steam this briefing live on our Facebook Page.