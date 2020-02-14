Live at 12PM CT: How young guns are aiming to dethrone NASCAR legends at Sunday’s Daytona 500

Countdown to Daytona streams live all week long from Daytona International Speedway

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — On Friday’s live stream of Countdown to Daytona, co-hosts Dan Lucas and Kevin Connolly are joined by NASCAR driver Ben Rhodes to breakdown the dynamic contrast of storied veterans taking on NASCAR’s young guns at this Sunday’s Daytona 500!

