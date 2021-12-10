LIVE: Grambling State announces Hue Jackson as new head football coach

UPDATE: Hue Jackson has been selected as the new head football coach at Grambling State University. The announcement was made during a press conference at GSU earlier this morning.

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Grambling State University is holding a press conference at 10:00 A.M. to announce the new head coach for their football program. On November 15, GSU announced that they had fired former head football coach Broderick Fobbs just for the annual Bayou Classic and would begin looking for a replacement immediately.

