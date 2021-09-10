WATCH LIVE: LSP to hold press conference to address recent use of force incidents

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- The Louisiana State Police Department will host a press conference to address recent reports regarding use of force incidents and to discuss department reform.

Colonel Davis began the press conference reflecting on the impact left by Hurricane Ida on Louisiana. He says that over 150 troopers and DPS employees were impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Davis says he made a point to make significant changes to the police force under his administration. He strives to improve his administration every day.

“I do not condone any use of excessive force and nor do I accept it in my administration,” said Davis.

He says he will hold individuals who violate the laws and rules accountable for their actions.