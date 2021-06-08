Little Rock police officer charged with sexual assault

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A Little Rock Police officer was arrested and charged with multiple sexual assault charges stemming from a January incident.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, a woman reached out on January 5 and mentioned an alleged assault took place on January 1 that involved Officer Alexander Sanders.

Officer Sanders was placed on administrative leave as the Major Crimes Division started an investigation on January 7.

Sanders faces one count of second-degree sexual assault. As of June 8, he is no longer listed as an inmate at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.

