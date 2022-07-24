MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It was championship Sunday here at the 2022 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series at the East Ouachita Sports Complex, over 57 teams have taken the diamond all weekend.



We have seen kids playing from six through 11 years of age, these kids laying their foundation to possibly play in the big leagues you know 10-15 years from now.



All eight fields were packed with teams also from Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Alabama.