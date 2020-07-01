Little Free Library comes to Forsythe Park

MONROE, LA (07/01/20) Typically a library is not located in a park, but the City of Monroe is changing things with opening up a new library in a park.

The city held a ribbon cutting for a new little free library that has popped up in Forsyth Park. It was donated by the lady L.O.T.U.S. Book Club, a non profit organization composed of a group of women who share the joy of reading throughout the community. They say it’s a different way for the community to experience reading and learning in a new and fun way.

“It’s showing us that we can be creative with education outside of the classroom, yes classrooms are our main foundation for education but it also starts in the home and, within our community and this is a way our community is giving back in making education and learning fun and accessible.” Tammy Washington, President of the Lady L.O.T.U.S. Book Club said.

The Lady L.O.T.U.S Book Club is hoping to put up more throughout the community, but they can’t do it alone. You can help them out by sending an email to them at LADYLOTUSBOOKCLUB@gmail.com or by calling their number (318) 557-4731.