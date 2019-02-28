Little Caesars warns fake large pizza coupon could be virus

(2/28/19) Sorry, pizza lovers. You cannot get three free large pizzas at Little Caesars anytime soon.

Little Caesars recently took to Facebook to alert customers about a fake coupon that is being circulated on social media.

“There is currently a fraudulent Little Caesars coupon in circulation, stating ‘Little Caesars is rewarding everyone with 3 free large pizza coupon on their 60th anniversary’.

This coupon was not generated or distributed by Little Caesars,” the pizza chain wrote on its page.

They added, “We are monitoring the situation and diligently working to resolve this issue.”

The store went on to advise customers to not click on the coupon, as it may download a virus onto your computer or your device.