List: Which school districts will require masks for the 2021-2022 school year? And when will classes begin?

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Students are set to return to school for the 2021-2022 school year in a matter of days in most areas of Northeast Louisiana, and parts of Arkansas if they have not already begun.

Amid the current COVID-19 Delta variant surge, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edward’s recent decision to reinstate the mask mandate for vaccinated and unvaccinated people and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s declaration of a state of emergency; many want to know what school districts will be requiring masks for students and which will not. Will some back-to-school start dates be pushed back?

The Union Parish School District has already announced that classes for the 2021-2022 school year will be delayed until September 7, 2021.

Parents of some students in the Ouachita Parish School system have protested outside of a board meeting in West Monroe, expressing their concerns in regards to the administration announcing masks for students inside the classroom will be a requirement when they return.

Below you will find a list of school districts in our coverage area, and whether or not wearing a mask is a requirement and start dates for students in each district.