LIST: IDA Relief Drives across the Ark-La-Miss

FILE – In this Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, file photo, people are evacuated from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, La. A new report from the United Nations weather agency finds the world is getting several times more weather disasters than in the 1970s. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

(KTVE/KARD)– In the wake of Hurricane Ida and its impacts across south Louisiana many organizations are collecting goods to be distributed to evacuees across the state. Many shelters have opened to host evacuees during the aftermath of the storm. This article serves as a list of those who have set out to provide goods and services to those affected. If your organization is holding an Ida Relief Drive, please email us at news@nbc10news.net with the details so that we can add you to our list.

The United Way of Union County

The United Way of Union County, in partnership with several nonprofit organizations in New Orleans, will hold a drive-thru donation drive for Hurricane Ida victims from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, September 3 at the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium.

Items needed include: water and water filters, canned meals, cleaning supplies, medical & hygiene supplies, batteries and battery-operated electronics, construction materials, fuel, and gas cards. No clothing will be accepted except new (in the package) socks and underwear.

For a full list of items needed, please visit www.facebook.com/hurricanehelpineldoradoarkansas.

HOMELAND BANK (all 4 locations)

Homeland Bank in all four locations will serve as collection sites for donations and cleaning supplies that will be driven down to help Hurricane Ida victims in South Louisiana.

The list below is what is needed the most: Buckets filled cleaning supplies (such as sponges, brushes, mops, comet type products, floor cleaners, bleach, disinfectant, hand sanitizer, dishwashing soap, flashlights, batteries, tools, etc.

The donations will be delivered by volunteers from area churches that will be driving down to South Louisiana.

One Kingdom

One Kingdom will be making a supply run to New Orleans this Friday morning, September 3rd. Their partners in New Orleans have requested the following items:

1. 5ga. gas cans full of gas

2. Cases of bottled water

3. Box fans

4. Non-perishable rice and beans

If you are able to donate any of these items, please drop them off under the awning at WFR Church, 3201 N 7th Street in West Monroe. You may bring these items today, September 1st or tomorrow, Thursday, September 2nd. We will be leaving first thing Friday morning.

Please stick to these items only, as these were specifically requested by our brothers and sisters in New Orleans. NO CLOTHING PLEASE.