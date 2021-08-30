LIST: Hurricane shelter locations across Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Here is a list of shelter locations around the state of Louisiana. We will continue to monitor shelter location listings and update this article as the information becomes available.
MONROE
- Hurricane Ida evacuees from Terrebonne Parish are expected to arrive in Monroe and will take shelter at the Monroe Civic Center.
- The City of Monroe has a point-to-point agreement to provide evacuees from Terrebonne Parish shelter in the event of a natural disaster. Around 2,500 evacuees are expected to arrive in Monroe by the end of the day.
ALEXANDRIA
- St. Mary Parish residents with their own transportation can go to the Rapides Coliseum at 5600 Coliseum Blvd., Alexandria, LA 71303.
BASTROP
- 2030 East Madison Street, Bastrop LA 71220– pets accommodated
BATON ROUGE
- FG Clark Activity Center, 801 Harding Blvd.
- Residents should bring the following: masks for every member of the family ages 2 and up, bedding and pillows, clothes, prescription medications, emergency kits with any food required to accommodate dietary restrictions
RUSTON
- Trinity Methodist Church, 1000 Woodard Ave., Ruston LA 71270– pets accommodated and must be COVID-19 negative
SHREVEPORT
- 8810 Jewella Ave., Shreveport LA 71109– pets accommodated.
Note: Calcasieu Parish officials say the will not open shelters for Hurricane Ida, as most building that would be used as shelters have received too much damage from Hurricane Laura in 2020.