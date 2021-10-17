Lincoln Parish Sheriffs working a shooting, leaving 1 dead, 1 critically injured

LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— An overnight shooting in Lincoln Parish leaves authorities asking for the public’s help in providing any information known about a shooting that took place at Peachland Mobile Home Park on Highway 80. That shooting left one person dead and another seriously injured.

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office made a post on their Facebook Page asking anyone with information regarding this incident to reach out to their office at 318-251-5111 or reach out to CrimeStoppers either by calling 318-255-1111, text a tip to “TIP515 plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) or submit a tip online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com.

We will continue to follow this story an provide updates when the information becomes available.

