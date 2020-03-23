Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office will deliver groceries to elderly, blind

LINCOLN PARISH, LA (03/23/20) The thought of getting groceries or other necessary items can be daunting right now, especially for those most at risk of catching the Coronavirus.

Rest assured, some local authorities are making sure vulnerable residents have what they need during quarantine.

“We just tried to figure out a different way to reach out to them to be able to help with that and grocery pickup was a sure thing for us” says Steven Williams, Sheriff Elect with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office will be going to Walmart and Super 1 to pick groceries up for the elderly, delivering them to the door so they can avoid exposure.

They will be putting health precautions into place to ensure your grociers are not carrying the virus, while pretecting themselves.

“We’re kind of working that out on a case by case basis, depending on what the citizen needs, most of those we’re going to try to drop off at the stoop, you know, grass maybe, meet them at the door or porch, leave them and let them take care of them. The deputies that will be delivering their groceries will be temperature checked, wearing latex gloves, and will exercise all precautions while we have their groceries in our care” he says.

The elderly won’t be the only group benefitting from this delivery.

“We also extended our offer to the Louisiana Center for the Blind and they have a very good population over here with that and we’ve extended our offer to take care of them as well.”

The sheriff’s office wants folks to know that you need to be signed up with the delivery services first before they can help you. They will be making delivers Monday-Friday from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.. You can reach them here: (318) 251-5111.