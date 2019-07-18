Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office warns of local phone scam

LINCOLN PARISH, La. – (7/18/19) The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office has recently received several reports from local residents regarding a phone scam.

These residents said that they received a call from the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office telephone number (318-251-5111) and when they answered the call, a person identified himself as an employee of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office. The scammer then proceeded to tell them that they had an outstanding arrest warrant and they would be arrested very soon if they did not send him money to take care of their warrant.

The sheriff’s office said if you receive a telephone call of this nature, DO NOT SEND MONEY OR GIVE OUT YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION. They recommend that you terminate the call immediately and avoid any further communication with the scammer.

A current trend that deputies have seen lately is the scammer’s ability to “spoof” telephone numbers, meaning that they can call you and make a different number appear on your caller ID. They do this to make themselves seem more legitimate to potential victims. They will also use intimidation tactics, such as the threat of an arrest, to try to persuade you to send them money. The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office will NEVER contact someone by phone and ask for money in exchange for relief from an arrest warrant.

Deputies said residents should feel free to contact LPSO anytime if contacted by a scammer and with questions of what you should do or for help in determining if it is a scam.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.