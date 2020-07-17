Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office offers grocery delivery for the elderly and those at risk

LINCOLN PARISH, LA (7/16/20)– With efforts to protect the elderly and those at risk from the virus, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office isn’t bagging bad guys, but bagging groceries.

“We knew that a lot of our seniors were kind of spooked from going into the stores and just the hassle of it all,” said Stephen Williams, Lincoln Parish Sheriff.

After Governor Edwards’s mask mandate went into effect, the sheriff’s department started their grocery delivery service for the second time. When the pandemic first hit, School Resource Officers delivered over 150 loads of groceries to different houses in the parish. Sheriff Stephen Williams says the program is beneficial to both residents and officers.

“The deputies take a load of groceries to them and leave there with a bag of cookies, or treats, or they will end up sending something here to the office,” said Sheriff Williams.

Getting help from the sheriff’s department is as easy as clicking on their app. After submitting your order to one of Ruston’s Walmarts or Super 1, call the office and provide your name, store location, date and scheduled pick up time, phone number, and address. Within a moment an officer will have your groceries at the door.

During this ride-along, delivering a few groceries to a parish resident reminded officers of the impact they are making.

“You know, I just lost my husband so I haven’t been wanting to go and do much. So this is helpful, you don’t have to go get it, you don’t have to be exposed to the virus, you can stay home and not be out in the heat,” said Watson.

Sheriff Williams says these are the types of relationships he hopes his officers build by serving the communities they protect.

“We always tried to reach out to the community as much as we can to build that relationship and it helps for the community to know us and for us to know the community,” said Sheriff Williams.

The sheriff’s office will deliver to anyone who may need help getting groceries. Including the elderly and other at-risk residents, as well as the Louisiana clinic for the blind. All officers were wearing masks and gloves to keep their customers safe.