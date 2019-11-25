Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help to find man wanted on multiple charges including Kidnapping, Strangulation

LINCOLN PARISH, La. — The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a man wanted on multiple charges and is asking for the public’s help to find him.
According to police, they are looking for Latravis Reshaun Peevy. Peevy has active warrants for the following charges:
- Aggravated Kidnapping
- Domestic Abuse Battery – Strangulation
- False Imprisonment
- Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
- Domestic Abuse – Aggravated Assault
If you know where Peevy is, please call the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-251-5111 or Ruston/Lincoln Crimestoppers at 318-255-1111. You can also submit a tip online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com.
